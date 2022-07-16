GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $56.34 on Thursday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

