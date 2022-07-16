Insider Buying: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Acquires $99,689.80 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRUS opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Merus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

