Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 500,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.62 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

