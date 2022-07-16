AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,848,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAR Price Performance

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

