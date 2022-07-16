Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

