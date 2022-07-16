Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

