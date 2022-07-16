O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

