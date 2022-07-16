Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAT opened at $22.98 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

