Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,847,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.