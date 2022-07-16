Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
NYSE:HOUS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.45.
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
