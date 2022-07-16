Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

