Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.68% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMLG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 75,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $17.39 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

