Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 2.19. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,959,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

