Pachira Investments Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

