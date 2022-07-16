Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

