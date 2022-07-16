Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

