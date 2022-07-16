Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

