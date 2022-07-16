Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

