Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

FRC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $162.26. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.