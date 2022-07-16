Nicholas Politis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.84 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,350.00 ($73,209.46).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.34 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,400.00 ($76,621.62).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.96 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,630.00 ($87,587.84).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.58 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,790.00 ($91,750.00).

On Thursday, April 28th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,640.00 ($90,972.97).

On Thursday, April 21st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.79 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,860.00 ($93,148.65).

On Thursday, April 14th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.42 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,200.00 ($90,675.68).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of A$133,350.00 ($90,101.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

