Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saira Ramasastry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

