Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $166,489.32 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,408.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

About Heliogen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.