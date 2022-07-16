FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $190,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,694,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 5.1 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

