Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 23,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,149,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,239,775.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 5.8 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

