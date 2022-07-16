Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 67,750 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$230,560.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,085.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

