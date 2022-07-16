Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,434,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of VZIO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.