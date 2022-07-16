TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $48.98

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $46.24. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 3,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

