Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $19.37. Sasol shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 2,325 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Sasol Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.
Institutional Trading of Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.