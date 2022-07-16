Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $19.37. Sasol shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 2,325 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Sasol Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

