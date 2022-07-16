Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $363,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.