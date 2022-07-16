Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

DNLI stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

