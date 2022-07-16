Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $34.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

