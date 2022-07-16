Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 779 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

