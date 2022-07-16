Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

