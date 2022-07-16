Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $216.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.