Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Comerica Stock Up 4.5 %

CMA stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

