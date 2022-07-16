Morgan Stanley Trims Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price to $22.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Core Laboratories Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.
Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $13,499,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.