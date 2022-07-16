Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $271.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.71. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 9.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.1% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

