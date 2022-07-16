Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.87. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 7,849 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 460,411 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

