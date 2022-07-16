Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Bank of America

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $171.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.19.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Celanese by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Celanese by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.