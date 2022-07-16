Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,206.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,206 ($14.34) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($14.63), with a volume of 1467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,278 ($15.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($18.91) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Videndum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £582.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,290.91.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

