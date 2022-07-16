CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.