CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

CCCS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.