UBS Group Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $105.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.20.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

