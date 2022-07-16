Credit Suisse Group Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $146.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.