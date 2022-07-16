Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.36.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.