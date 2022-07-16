Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $147.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

