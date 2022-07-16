Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.58

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.58 and last traded at $98.58, with a volume of 3820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

