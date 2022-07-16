Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 57389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

