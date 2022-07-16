Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 404.6% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $45,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

