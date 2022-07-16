Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Rises By 427.4%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
About OneSoft Solutions
