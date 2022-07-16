Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Rises By 427.4%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.