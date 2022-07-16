American Assets Trust’s (AAT) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.