Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 450.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

